Sweden offers Gripen jets to Ukraine if peace deal signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden has said it is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets and resources for Black Sea demining, but only after a peace agreement with Russia is signed, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X.

Kristersson noted that recent talks in Paris with the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States made progress on pathways to peace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He outlined Sweden’s potential support, including:

Transfer of Gripen jets to help Ukraine with air surveillance;

Naval assets to assist demining operations in the Black Sea;

Continued training of Ukrainian officers.

The Swedish prime minister stressed that all actions depend on several conditions: the signing of a peace agreement, clear rules for multinational force deployment, and approval by the Swedish parliament.

Other European countries have also indicated support. Belgium plans to provide post-war security assistance, focusing on air and naval assets and training, while Germany is prepared to back a potential ceasefire framework, though it has not committed troops. The effectiveness of these measures will ultimately depend on Russia’s willingness to comply with any peace agreement.

News.Az