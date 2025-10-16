Sweden to bolster Ukraine aid with radar aircraft, considers Gripen fighter delivery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden has announced plans to step up its military assistance to Ukraine, beginning with the delivery of radar reconnaissance and early warning aircraft, and later possibly transferring Gripen fighter jets, Defense Minister Pål Jonson said ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

As part of a €250 million joint aid package with Norway and Denmark, Stockholm is preparing to expand support to Kyiv, focusing on improved air defense capabilities and fair distribution of financial responsibility among Northern European and Baltic allies, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the first stage, Sweden will provide radar reconnaissance and early airborne warning aircraft, designed to enhance Ukraine’s ability to coordinate F-16 fighter operations and strengthen its airspace surveillance and defense systems.

“These aircraft will allow Ukraine to operate its F-16s more effectively and increase its situational awareness,” Jonson said, emphasizing that coordination among partner nations remains crucial.

Stockholm is also considering supplying JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets in the future. However, Jonson noted that operating multiple aircraft types—F-16s, Mirages, and Gripens—could pose logistical challenges for Ukrainian pilots and maintenance crews.

“Despite the complexity, Gripen fighters

…would significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air force and defensive capabilities,” Jonson added. Discussions on the potential transfer remain ongoing, with Kyiv expressing strong interest in the Swedish-made jets.

Sweden is working closely with its partners in the aviation coalition to identify the best ways to deliver military support efficiently. The country’s Ministry of Defense previously confirmed that delivery of long-range ASC 890 radar aircraft is proceeding as planned, though some delays occurred due to required F-16 modifications for Ukrainian use.

Beyond military aid, Sweden has launched efforts to build national grain reserves, sending initial shipments to four northern regions to safeguard food security amid potential wartime disruptions.

Ahead of the winter season, Stockholm also approved a 1.1 billion kronor (€116 million) humanitarian package to support Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and energy resilience.

The move marks Sweden’s most comprehensive assistance effort yet, underscoring its growing role in European security and defense cooperation.

News.Az