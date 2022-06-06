Sweden to provide Ukraine with short-range anti-ship missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swedish authorities have decided to supply Ukraine with RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missile systems.

This became known at a joint briefing by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance of Sweden, who said that the specified type of weapons was a special request of the Ukrainian government, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“The Swedish government proposes, among other things, that Sweden donate defense equipment in the form of the Robot 17 (RBS-17) short-range anti-ship missile system," the Swedish government said in a press release published on its website.

Ukraine will also receive AG 90 automatic sniper rifles and ammunition, 5,000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

News.Az