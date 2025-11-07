Sweden, Ukraine agree to create joint defense innovation hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to establish a joint defense innovation hub.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal signed a letter of intent to merge Sweden’s research expertise with Ukraine’s wartime experience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site," Jonson said.

While no immediate production is expected, the countries plan to jointly focus on developing new weapon technologies.

Jonson added that Sweden now expects to deliver Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within a three-year timeframe, including training for both pilots and technicians.

Shmyhal said the contract timeline will be finalized within days, perhaps a week, but Ukraine will ask Sweden to provide existing fighter jets as early as next year.

“We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later,” the minister said.

He added that production in Ukraine would evolve “from large-scale assembly to the localization of individual parts,” describing the deal as “the largest ever on the European continent.”

Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is expected to begin the same year. “We plan to combine the training of pilots and mechanics with the receipt of the first Gripens,” Shmyhal added.

He announced the creation of two working groups — one technical and one financial — to coordinate the preparation and financing of the agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in October that his country and Sweden have signed the first document for the creation of a Gripen fighter jet fleet, describing the deal as a “historic step” toward strengthening Ukraine’s air power and long-term security.

Zelenskyy said the agreement covers up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft, calling it “a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine.”

