Swedish referee to officiate UCL play-off between FC Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will officiate the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off between Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, News.Az reports.

Nyberg will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist, with Adam Ladebäck serving as the fourth official. German referees Bastian Dankert and Johann Pfeifer will be the video assistant referee (VAR) and assistant VAR referee, respectively.The first leg will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia, at 23:00 Baku time on August 20. The return match will take place in Baku at 20:45 on August 28.

News.Az