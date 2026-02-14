‘Swift Home’ trademark dropped after Taylor Swift challenge

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bedding company has abandoned its attempt to register the “Swift Home” trademark after opposition from pop star Taylor Swift, according to statements from the company’s attorney.

Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, argued in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that the cursive “Swift” in the proposed logo closely resembled the singer’s signature and could mislead consumers into thinking she endorsed the products, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The bedding company, Cathay Home Inc., decided not to continue pursuing the trademark after reviewing the situation. Its lawyer said the company had not used the disputed branding in the market and did not consider it essential to its business.

Cathay previously signed a coexistence agreement with Swift over a separate “Swift Home” trademark that was not part of the latest dispute.

The company sells bedding products through major retailers including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom.

Swift, a multi-Grammy-winning artist, holds federal trademarks covering the use of her name across multiple product categories, including textiles and apparel.

