Swimmer Israfilov bags Azerbaijan’s 11th gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
- 01 Sep 2021 16:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164667
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/swimmer-israfilov-bags-azerbaijans-11th-gold-at-tokyo-2020-paralympics Copied
Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov has added the 11th gold to the country’s medal haul at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
He secured the gold medal by setting a new Paralympic world record in the men's 100m breaststroke event.
Azerbaijani athletes won 16 medals so far, including 11 golds.