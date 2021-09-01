Yandex metrika counter

Swimmer Israfilov bags Azerbaijan’s 11th gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

  • Sports
Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov has added the 11th gold to the country’s medal haul at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He secured the gold medal by setting a new Paralympic world record in the men's 100m breaststroke event.

Azerbaijani athletes won 16 medals so far, including 11 golds.


News.Az 

