Swimmer missing in possible shark attack in Pacific Grove

Search efforts are ongoing in Pacific Grove after a swimmer went missing on Sunday afternoon.

The Pacific Grove Police Department said the incident is being treated as a possible shark attack, following reports from a witness who saw splashing in the water, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The missing swimmer is a 55-year-old woman who was approximately 100 yards off Lovers Point.

“We had a swim club that does a weekly swim out here off Lovers Point,” said Brian Anderson, a commander with the Pacific Grove Police Department. “They immediately called all the swimmers in, and there was one swimmer who hasn’t reported back yet.”

Authorities are coordinating the search with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monterey Fire Department.

