Swiss ambassadors in five countries to visit Baku

Next week, Swiss ambassadors to 5 regional countries will gather in the Azerbaijani capital.

Swiss ambassadors to Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Armenia will come to Baku, which is a very good opportunity to demonstrate the country's tourism potential, Philipp Stalder, Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, said this during a press conference, Trend reports.

The ambassador said that political, economic and cultural ties are developing between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, and noted that there is a good potential for developing ties between the two countries.

Recalling the meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Switzerland in Davos in January 2019, the ambassador noted that political consultations will be held in Baku at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries next week.

The diplomat added that this year also marks 20 years of technical cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan: "Over the years, cooperation has been carried out in various sectors of the economy. There is also fruitful cooperation in the energy sector between Switzerland and Azerbaijan. Thus, in terms of energy security, the Southern Gas Corridor is of great importance, and a Swiss company owns a stake in the project."

News.Az

