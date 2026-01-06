Nestle recalls infant formula across several European countries

In a statement published on its website, the company said it had identified a “quality issue” involving an ingredient supplied by one of its major partners, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Nestle explained that it has carried out testing on all arachidonic acid oil and related oil blends used in the production of the potentially affected infant nutrition products.

The company emphasized that no illnesses have so far been confirmed in connection with the recalled products.

Nestle said it is working closely with authorities in the affected countries to ensure that all necessary measures are taken. The group also sought to reassure parents and caregivers, stating that it is implementing appropriate actions, including recalling products where required.

On the country-specific versions of its website, Nestle has published images showing the batch numbers of the affected products, which are marketed under different brand names depending on the country. In Germany, for example, the products are sold under brands such as Beba and Alfamino.

The company has also provided guidance on how consumers can return the products and receive a refund, along with a dedicated phone number to address customer inquiries.