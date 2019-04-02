Swiss Embassy in Baku to organize screening of “Heidi” film

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Switzerland in Azerbaijan will organize the screening of the Swiss movie “Heidi” at the Park Cinema on April 4. The film will be screened in Swis

The movie is about Heidi, a five-year-old orphan living with her grandfather in the Swiss mountains. Her happiness ends when her aunt takes Heidi to Frankfurt, to help taking care of Clara. Both girls become friends but Heidi has only one goal in mind: to get back to her grandfather. The movie (2015) directed by Alain Gsponer is based on the novel Heidi by Johanna Spyri who wrote this world-famous story in 1880.

The event is organized within the Francophonie Weeks in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

