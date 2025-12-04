Swiss parliament moves to loosen arms export rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has approved amendments to the War Materials Act, voting on Thursday to ease long-standing restrictions on arms exports in the traditionally neutral country.

Under the revised legislation, Swiss manufacturers will be permitted to export weapons to 25 Western nations, and rules requiring prior consent for the re-export of Swiss-made arms will be softened, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the changes, the direct export of weapons to Ukraine will continue to be prohibited.

The upper house passed the amendments with 31 votes in favour and 12 against, following the lower house’s approval earlier in the week. The move comes amid growing pressure from industry leaders and politicians who say stringent export rules have harmed Switzerland’s defence sector and led to declining international orders.

News.Az