Swiss president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev n the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“It is my pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Swiss president said in a congratulatory message.

“Good and trustful relations between our two countries are key to tackle major global challenges together,” Cassis noted.

“I wish you and the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan a peaceful and prosperous future. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

