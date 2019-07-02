Switzerland interested to develop comprehensive co-op in all spheres with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Muriel Peneveyre, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan, Trend reports July 2 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries.

He stressed the importance of carrying out the political dialogue and political consultations on a regular basis between two countries and continuing the cooperation within the international organizations.

Noting the need to deepen the economic cooperation between the states minister stressed in this regard the importance of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation held last week.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre expressed her country’s interest to develop comprehensive cooperation in all spheres with Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts to enhance the bilateral relations during her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the important role of high-level reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations was also highlighted.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre presented a copy of her credentials to Mammadyarov.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre every success in her diplomatic activities.

