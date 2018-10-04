Symposium on Baku’s bid to host World Expo 2025 held in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

A symposium under the theme “Developing Human Capital, Building a Better Future” on Baku’s bid to host World Expo 2025 has been held in Paris.

The event heard speeches from the Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Vicente Lossertales, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the BIE Elchin Amirbayov, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, international expert on human capital Peter Fisk, and member of the working group on Baku’s bid for World Expo 2025 Maryam Gafarzade.

In his opening remarks, assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov highlighted the role of human capital in ensuring the development of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. He noted that Azerbaijan has become a platform of global dialogue, and hosted a number of international events.

Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions Vicente Lossertales hailed the global importance of the theme of Baku Expo 2025.

Peter Fisk pointed to the importance of developing human capital.

The event also featured a question and answer session.

News.Az

News.Az