Syria breaks up ISIS cell in western Raqqa city

Syrian security forces dismantled a cell linked to the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in Raqqa city, northeastern Syria, a security source reported to Alikhbariah TV on Tuesday.

That cell was involved in targeting an Internal Security Forces checkpoint in the western part of the city, the source added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Four Syrian security personnel were killed Monday in an attack by ISIS targeting a security checkpoint in western Raqqa city.

ISIS sleeper cells are active in the region, which the terror group gained control over in 2014 before it was pushed out three years later by a US-led international coalition.

The area later fell under the control of the YPG/SDF terror group before the Syrian Army recently regained control of the region.

