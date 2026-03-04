Syria closes its border crossing with Lebanon

According to the authority, the measure was taken as a precaution following the warning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
However, the crossing remains open for arrivals, as Syrians continue to flee Lebanon.
Syria’s Land and Sea Ports Authority has announced the closure of its border crossing with Lebanon for departures after receiving a warning from Israel that the crossing could be targeted by Israeli forces.
