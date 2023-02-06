Syria earthquake death toll rises to 430, says Health Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from an earthquake in Syria has risen to 430, the country’s Health Ministry said on its Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities) on Monday, News.az reports.

According to the ministry, another 1,315 people were affected. The main blow came to the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Tartus and Hama, located in the west and north-west of the country.

There is no confirmed information about the deaths, casualties and destruction in the territories of Syria not controlled by Damascus. However, according to information of the Al-Jazeera TV channel, at least 380 people died as a result of the quake in the northern regions of the country controlled by the armed opposition, and over 1,000 people were injured.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude quake struck the Kahramanmaras province in the southeast of Turkey on Monday, killing over 1,000 people. A new 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Turkey in the afternoon.

News.Az