Syria mine blast injures Turkish journalist

Three people, including Anadolu Agency reporter Sevket Akca, were injured in a mine-clearing explosion in Latakia, Syria; the soldier among them lost a leg, while the journalists are stable.

Three people, including an Anadolu Agency freelance reporter, were injured in an explosion during a Syrian army mine clearance operation in the countryside of Latakia province, News.Az reports, citing Anews.

The blast occurred while Syrian forces were conducting demining operations in a rural area.

Among the injured were Anadolu freelance reporter Sevket Akca, Syrian state news agency SANA correspondent Hasan Hashim and a soldier.

Akca suffered head injuries after being struck by shrapnel and debris. He and the other wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The journalists were not in life-threatening condition, while the soldier was seriously injured and lost a leg.

