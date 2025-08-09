Syria refuses to participate in Paris talks with Kurdish-led SDF

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria announced it will not take part in upcoming meetings in Paris involving the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), citing a government source via the state news agency SANA on Saturday.

The source criticized a prior forum organized by the U.S.-backed SDF, calling it a breach of an existing accord between Damascus and the group. The Syrian government emphasized it will avoid negotiations with any party that seeks to "revive the era of the former region," signaling rejection of talks perceived to challenge its authority, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The development underscores ongoing tensions between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces over control and political arrangements in northern Syria.

