Yandex metrika counter

Syria's Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Syria's Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac

The working visit of Ahmad Al Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on July 12.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries, a guard of honor was arranged for the Syrian leader, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

News about - Syria's Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      