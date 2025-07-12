Syria's Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa concludes visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The working visit of Ahmad Al Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on July 12.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries, a guard of honor was arranged for the Syrian leader, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

News.Az