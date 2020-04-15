TABIB comments on rumors about massive COVID-19 infection among doctors

+ ↺ − 16 px

"No massive COVID-19 infection among doctors in hospitals," Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) said.

He said in the hospitals where COVID-19 patients are treated, the doctors take care of their self-protection: “The infections are recorded at polyclinics or out-patient medical stations because the protective equipment is not used there properly. Besides, there are also cases of bringing infection inside hospitals. For instance, yesterday, in one of the medical institutions, a paramedic for household affairs contracted the coronavirus. It is true that no infection cases have been recorded inside that hospital. The paramedic brought the virus from her family. To speak more precisely, her epidemiological analysis also confirmed this. This is a very dangerous situation".

R.Bayramli noted that there are statistical data on doctors’ infection and it will be disclosed: "Six people became infected in one medical institution. Currently, those doctors have recovered. As for Jalilabad region, one or two infections among doctors have been recorded there".

