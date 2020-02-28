TABIB: Coronavirus doesn’t have deadly effect on children younger than 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are 7 varieties of coronavirus. From these, 4 are the diseases causing nasal discharge in people and take their course with such easy fly symptoms as a sore throat. Other varieties of this disease which were detected in the recent past and are spreading now have caused epidemics", said Vasif Aliyev, head of TABIB’s Working Group, member of Operative Task Force under Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

He said there is no standard, specific, antivirus treatment method for any of these varieties: "Only the symptomatic treatment is applied to them. There is neither vaccine nor antiviral medicinal preparation for these diseases. Just some medicinal preparations are used for treatment, but their efficiency hasn’t been completely proved".

V. Aliyev noted that according to the statistics, this virus doesn’t have deadly effect on children younger than 10: "Mainly the elderly people, the people suffering from a chronic disease - diabetes, chronic kidney, heart and liver failure, as well as the people have undergone organ transplantation, and the people suffering from oncology diseases bear this disease more heavily due to their weak body resistance. Some patients can recover in two weeks, but others can suffer more heavily, at the same time there is a likeliness of the repeated contraction of the virus. Similarly to the repeated contraction of the flu virus, the coronavirus can also be caught repeatedly. This is a case for all viruses".

News.Az

