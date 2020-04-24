TABIB discloses age groups of citizens dead from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The age of people dead from the coronavirus has been disclosed in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of Board of TABIB Ramin Bayramli at the press conference of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“One person in the 40-49 age group, eight people – in the 50-59 age group, three people – in the 70-79 age group, four people - older 80 have died,” the chairman added.

Bayramli noted that 13% percent of those infected in Azerbaijan are foreign citizens.

“Over 50% of infections were recorded in Baku,” the chairman added.

