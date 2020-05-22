TABIB talks recent peak of COVID-19 cases recorded in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peak of coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan was recorded last week, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports on May 22.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on May 22.

"On May 16 a record 158 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country. Last week, 755 infections were detected. This week, the infection cases reached 581. We are still observing a high intensity of infection,” Bayramli said.

“It is difficult to formulate a specific idea about the stability of the situation since various indicators were observed on different days, the numbers fluctuated. We expect that the number of recovered people will increase next week,” noted Bayramli.

News.Az

