TABIB's Chairman: There are 66 children under 9 suffering from COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections by age groups and gender in Azerbaijan to date (April 14, 2020) made public.

Speaking at today’s press conference of Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Board of TABIB Ramin Bayramli announced that from overall coronavirus patients, 640 are men and 557 are women.

“As for age groups, 66 coronavirus patients are 0-9, 60 people are 10-19, 175 people are 20-29, 214 people are 30-39, 198 are 40-49, 248 are 50-59, 157 are 60-69, 56 are 70-79, while 23 people are 80 and older," he said.

