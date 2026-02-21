Taiwan says impact of new US tariffs appears limited

Taiwan said it is closely assessing the potential fallout from a new 10% global tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling related to tariffs.

In a statement released on Saturday, Taiwan’s cabinet said the initial impact of the new U.S. measures appears limited for the island’s economy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“While the initial impact on Taiwan appears limited, the government will closely monitor developments and maintain close communication with the United States,” the statement said.

Officials stressed that Taiwan will continue engaging with U.S. authorities to better understand how the tariff will be implemented and which sectors could be affected.

“These efforts will enable Taiwan to understand specific details of implementation and respond appropriately,” the cabinet added.

Taiwan is a major exporter of semiconductors and high-tech goods, making its trade relationship with the United States particularly significant. Any shift in U.S. tariff policy has the potential to influence supply chains, manufacturing strategies and regional trade flows.

The new 10% tariff forms part of a broader U.S. trade strategy that has unsettled global markets and prompted governments to reassess their exposure. While some economies fear higher costs and reduced competitiveness, Taiwan’s authorities are signaling confidence that immediate disruptions will be manageable.

Still, analysts note that long-term effects may depend on how widely the tariff is applied and whether further trade measures follow.

For now, Taiwan’s government is adopting a cautious but measured stance — monitoring developments, coordinating with Washington and preparing contingency plans if needed.

