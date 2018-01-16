Tajik FM receives credentials of Azerbaijan’s new envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Hasan Mammadzade, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

Following the ceremony of presenting credentials, Aslov and Mammadzade discussed the state and prospects of the two countries' bilateral relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres and exchanged views on the issues of the international agenda.

News.Az

