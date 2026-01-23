Tajikistan ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s ASAN service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, has visited the ASAN service centers in Baku to explore Azerbaijan’s innovative public service model.

During the visit, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, met with the ambassador at the request of the Tajik side. The meeting focused on Azerbaijan’s experience in modernizing public services through digital solutions and citizen-centered innovation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Officials briefed the Tajik delegation on the ASAN service system, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting its role in improving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in government services. They also noted that Azerbaijan is actively exporting its ASAN model as an intellectual brand, currently cooperating with more than 30 countries in this field.

Ambassador Abdurahmon praised the ASAN service model, saying it left a strong impression and expressing interest in sharing Azerbaijan’s experience with Tajikistan. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the opening of a Pakistan ASAN service center, created based on the Azerbaijani model.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured several key innovation and service hubs, including the ASAN service center, the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Mobile ASAN service, the ABAD public legal entity supporting local entrepreneurship, and the Bilim Baku center. The guests were introduced to their operations and ongoing projects aimed at expanding innovation-driven public services.

