Azerbaijan’s 'ASAN' model debuts in Pakistan

Pakistan has officially opened an ASAN Khidmat Center in Islamabad, established with Azerbaijan’s guidance and based on the country’s successful ASAN Service model.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, government officials, and a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

During the event, officials highlighted that the center was established following the ASAN Service concept, Azerbaijan’s renowned model for efficient public service delivery. The opening follows a September 10, 2025, agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan on cooperation in implementing ASAN Service experience in Pakistan.

The Pakistan ASAN Khidmat Center will initially provide 64 services from 12 public institutions. The facility incorporates ASAN Service standards, the ASAN volunteer program, and innovative service solutions. A special corner at the center’s entrance showcases the friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, featuring a statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the two countries’ brotherly ties.

After touring the center, Mehdiyev presented the Pakistani delegation with plans for the center’s future development, highlighting innovative solutions and Azerbaijan’s DOST social support service.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for supporting the introduction of the ASAN Service model in Pakistan, describing ASAN Khidmat as a progressive and innovative approach to public service that will be broadly applied across the country.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Anar Bayramov and Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov also attended the ceremony.

Launched in 2012, Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) provides a one-stop system for citizens to access a wide range of government services efficiently, transparently, and without bureaucratic obstacles.

