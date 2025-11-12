Tajikistan unveils national messaging app ORIZ

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajiktelecom JSC has officially launched ORIZ, a new national messaging app aimed at providing secure, high-quality communication for citizens, Tajiks living abroad, and internet users worldwide.

The Communications Service under the Tajik Government highlighted that the app’s mission is to create a fully domestic and reliable digital environment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“One of ORIZ’s key advantages is its performance under low Internet speeds. With servers and data centers located within Tajikistan, users can send messages, make calls, and hold video conferences even with weak connections,” the service said.

Developers noted that recent restrictions on access to foreign platforms have left thousands of Tajik migrants struggling to stay in touch with their families. “This experience has proved that dependence on foreign networks can undermine both information security and social connectivity. The creation of ORIZ marks a significant step toward Tajikistan’s digital sovereignty,” the service added.

News.Az