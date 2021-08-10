Tank and mechanized units of Combined Arms Army start new training period with active exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tank and mechanized units of the Combined Arms Army started the new training period with active exercises. The exercises to improve the skills of military personnel to destroy targets with the first shot on the battlefield continue.

The skills acquired by military personnel in the Training Centers of military formations of the Combined Arms Army without the use of projectiles and fuel are evaluated according to the state of the tasks fulfilled in exercises organized in the field conditions.

The main focus of the exercises was on the crews of infantry vehicles to learn from the experience gained in the 44-day Patriotic War.

At present, training centers improve the qualifications of military personnel in driving tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers during combat actions. Driving armored vehicles over natural and artificial obstacles in the area, as well as various maneuvers and firing are fulfilled.

