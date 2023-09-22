Yandex metrika counter

Tank monument erected during Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's Shusha dismantled (VIDEO)

Social media users have released footage of the dismantling of the tank monument, erected at the entrance to Azerbaijan's Shusha city after its Armenian occupation in 1992, News.Az reports.

This tank was the first to try to enter Shusha. It was destroyed by the Azerbaijani national hero Albert Agarunov, who defended the city.

After the first Garabagh war, Armenia restored and installed the tank as a monument.

Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the second Garabagh war in 2020.

