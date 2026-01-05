TAP boosts orders for Azerbaijani gas to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orders for Azerbaijani natural gas deliveries to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have increased, according to data from TAP’s electronic platform. From January 5 to January 12, total orders at Greece’s Kipoi exit point reached 363.8 million kWh, up 4.1% compared with the previous week.

Daily orders at Greece’s Komotini exit point remained unchanged at 28.67 million kWh, while volumes at Nea Mesimvria totaled 30.35 million kWh, also steady week on week. At Italy’s Melendugno exit point, orders rose to 304.8 million kWh, marking a 6.2% increase compared with late December, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The 878-kilometer TAP pipeline, completed in October 2020, transports Azerbaijani gas through Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea, and Italy, supplying consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria since December 31, 2020.

News.Az