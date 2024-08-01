Tap Azerbaijan

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, has demanded an apology from Politico for Gabriel Gavin's article , "Europe’s Gas Gambit with Azerbaijan Is Good News for Russia." The article was written ahead of the expiration of the gas contract between Europe and Russia and the anticipated increase in EU imports of Azerbaijani gas. The author's claims are not based on any facts or figures, which is very unfortunate as it reflects the decline in the standards of Western journalism.