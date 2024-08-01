Tap Azerbaijan

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Editor’s note: Zaur Nurmamedov is a journalist and a graduate of the Faculty of Political Science at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993–1999). He previously served as first deputy editor-in-chief of the Vesti.Az news portal (2009–2023). The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.04 May 2026-10:28
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“As we continue to reduce our dependence on Russian gas, the importance of our partnership with Azerbaijan will increase, bringing benefits for Europe's energy security and Azerbaijan's economy,” Dan Jørgensen, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, said during the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku on Tuesday.03 Mar 2026-15:24
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Orders for Azerbaijani natural gas deliveries to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have increased, according to data from TAP’s electronic platform. From January 5 to January 12, total orders at Greece’s Kipoi exit point reached 363.8 million kWh, up 4.1% compared with the previous week.05 Jan 2026-10:05
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The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received orders of 350,029,291 kWh from Greece’s Kipoi exit point on December 8, 2025, according to TAP’s electronic platform.08 Dec 2025-10:39
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Albania is preparing to start importing gas from Azerbaijan in 2026 via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Albanian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Ceno Klosi has announced.16 May 2025-10:53
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The geography of Azerbaijan’s gas supply in Europe will definitely grow, President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.04 Apr 2025-11:58
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Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Thursday held a meeting with Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Luca Schieppati.03 Apr 2025-14:34
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By Asif Aydinli
Interview with News.Az featuring Igor Yushkov, Leading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund and Expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.11 Dec 2024-08:13
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By Tural Heybatov
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, has demanded an apology from Politico for Gabriel Gavin's article, "Europe’s Gas Gambit with Azerbaijan Is Good News for Russia." The article was written ahead of the expiration of the gas contract between Europe and Russia and the anticipated increase in EU imports of Azerbaijani gas. The author's claims are not based on any facts or figures, which is very unfortunate as it reflects the decline in the standards of Western journalism.23 Nov 2024-09:55
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