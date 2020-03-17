Task Force discussed the situation with coronavirus and the evacuation of citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures are being continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection throughout the country, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

On March 17, the options for the possible development of the situation and events in the country related to the coronavirus epidemic, and what measures will be taken in various options were discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Prime Minister said that our citizens, returning from Italy, Turkey, Hungary, and the neighboring countries, will be put under quarantine. It was also noted that the decision was made to temporarily suspend mutual visits of citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia from 00:00 on March 18, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. It was noted that charter flights will be organized for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishing to return to the country.

At the meeting, it was reported that beginning from 00.00 on March 19, the passenger transportations by the transport facilities (bus, microbus, taxi, etc.) engaged in passenger transportations and registered in Baku and Sumgait cities and Absheron region from the country’s other cities and regions to Baku and Sumgait cities and Absheron region are prohibited.

News.Az

News.Az