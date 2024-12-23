TatProm-Holding expands its presence in the Middle East
Neftegaz.RU
TatProm-Holding Group of Companies, a dynamically developing Russian oilfield services company, and one of the leading agents of the United Arab Emirates – IETG Electrical Equipment Traiding LLC – O.P.C. signed a cooperation agreement in the framework of supplies of downhole equipment and services for one of the largest oil and gas producing companies in the world, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.
The signed agreement will not only strengthen the partnership, mutually beneficial cooperation with one of the leaders of the energy market, but will also become a bright milestone in the development of the group of companies in the Middle East.
TatProm-Holding Group of Companies pays great attention to expanding sales of equipment and services in international markets, but considers business development in the Middle East to be a priority and strategic one. Today, the Holding is actively considering the possibility of localizing equipment production in the MENA region for more active cooperation with such companies as Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Saudi Aramco, Sonatrach, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).
