Tax debt of Islamic Solidarity Games Operation Committee written off

Ministry of Taxes has announced the list of legal entities, of which tax debts have been written off in accordance with the law "On regulation of tax debts of taxpayers from January 1, 2017".

According to APA-Economics, the list also includes the Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) and Baku Chess Olympiad Operating Committee (BCOOC). AISGOC’s debts in the amount of AZN 22,676,116.1, BCOOC’s debt in the amount of AZN 845 have been written off.

