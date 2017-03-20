Tbilisi to host European Youth Fencing Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

A six-day tournament will be held in the Olympic park Digomi on June 11-17. The competitions will be held in both individual and team events. Up to 500 swordsmen from 45 European countries will attend the competition, Novosti-Georgia reports.

A one-day congress of the European Fencing Confederation will be held in the framework of the tournament in Tbilisi.

News.Az

News.Az