Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

The Tbilisi TV Tower was illuminated in the colors of the state flag of Azerbaijan on Friday.

One of the main architectural landmarks of the Georgian capital, the tower is located in Mtatsminda Park at the highest point of Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The light show, clearly visible from the city center and various districts of the capital, created a striking panorama over the city’s night skyline.

The illumination in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag is viewed as a symbol of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The brightly lit tower attracted wide attention on social media, with footage of the unusual display shared by hundreds of users.

News.Az