Teachers start hunger strike in Armenia

Teachers of the Varges Petasyan secondary school in Armenia have launched a hunger strike.

AzVision.az reports with reference to Armenian mass media that teachers say the school is in a disastrous state.

"On September 25, 2017, at the meeting of the parish council of the school named after Varges Petasyan, it was decided to start a hunger strike on September 26. Our demands are: to rehabilitate the school and transfer the elementary school to one of the schools in our immediate neighborhood."

