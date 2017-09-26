Teachers start hunger strike in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Teachers of the Varges Petasyan secondary school in Armenia have launched a hunger strike.

AzVision.az reports with reference to Armenian mass media that teachers say the school is in a disastrous state.

"On September 25, 2017, at the meeting of the parish council of the school named after Varges Petasyan, it was decided to start a hunger strike on September 26. Our demands are: to rehabilitate the school and transfer the elementary school to one of the schools in our immediate neighborhood."

News.Az

