Technologies of "Kromatix SA" to be used in buildings and constructions in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories

“Technologies of "Kromatix SA" will be used in buildings and constructions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” it was mentioned during President Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with Chief Executive Officer of “Kromatix SA” Rafic Hanbali in Davos, News.Az reports.

It was noted that the company produces technologies that allow the use of glasses of building facades as solar panels through special technologies and coatings.

Taking into account the importance of sustainable energy supply in Azerbaijan, particularly the fact that the territories liberated from occupation have been announced as green energy zone, the sides exchanged views on the use of those technologies in buildings and constructions in the country.

News.Az