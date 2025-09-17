Teen girl found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla identified by authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have confirmed the identity of a teenage girl discovered in singer D4vd’s Tesla after it was impounded at a Los Angeles tow yard, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The girl, between the ages of 14 and 15, was identified through forensics, but authorities have not released her name or exact age because they have not located next of kin, law enforcement said. The county medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

The decomposed body was found Sept. 8 after workers at Hollywood Tow reported a strong odor coming from the Tesla registered to the singer. Officers opened the front trunk, also known as a frunk, and found the remains in a bag, police said.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that the remains were not intact, and identification was expected to be delayed due to the decomposition of the remains.

D4vd is cooperating with authorities in their investigation, his representative said earlier.

"D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," a spokesperson for the singer said Tuesday.

The singer's tour was in Minneapolis at the time of the discovery with a stop in Kansas City the next day, according to his Instagram profile.

The car was impounded after someone reported it was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, where neighbors say it had been parked for more than a month.

The case was being treated as a death investigation, authorities said.

D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, is a singer-songwriter who rose to fame with viral hits on Tiktok, where he has 3.6 million followers. That success led to signings with Darkroom and Interscope Records.

Universal Music Group, the parent company of Interscope Records, referred questions to an attorney for the singer. The attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

