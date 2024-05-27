Tehran hails development of relations with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran’s relations with Baku continue to develop in the right direction, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports.

Kanani said Iran hopes for the soonest resumption of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran.“The resumption of the embassy of the Azerbaijani Republic in Iran was one of the agreed issues in the development of cooperation and relations between the two countries. We hope that this issue will be resolved within the framework of cooperation,” he added.

News.Az