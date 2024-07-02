Tehran hints at possible change in its nuclear doctrine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran may reconsider its nuclear doctrine in the event of an existential threat, Kamal Kharrazi, foreign affairs adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an interview with the Financial Times, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We are not for building nuclear weapons," Kharrazi stressed, citing a fatwa issued by Khamenei in 2003 banning the development of the arms. However, he said that if Iran faced an existential threat, "naturally we [would] have to change our doctrine." He expressed the same idea in an interview with Al Jazeera in May.Speaking of the Iranian nuclear deal and the consequences of the US leaving it in 2018, Kharrazi noted that had the West triggered "snapback" provisions to reimpose UN sanctions lifted when Tehran signed the deal, in response to Iran’s continued expansion of its program, "there would be a severe reaction from Iran in terms of changing its nuclear strategy."The politician added that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment." "But we have been trying to expand our experience by using different machines and different set-ups," he added.The Financial Times noted that currently Iranian diplomats are holding indirect talks with the US in Oman on lifting the sanctions. Kharrazi added that overall, the country’s foreign policy strategy is determined by Khamenei so it will remain the same following the election.

News.Az