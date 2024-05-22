Tehran holds mass funeral for late President Raisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass funeral procession for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, killed in a chopper crash on Sunday, has kicked off in the capital city Tehran, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Iranians from all over the country have travelled to Tehran to take part in the funeral procession of the late president and his entourage.Ayatollah Khamenei performed the prayers in a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Wednesday morning before a funeral procession in the capital city.Over 40 high-ranking foreign delegations will participate in Wednesday afternoon ceremony to commemorate the martyrdom of President Raisi, and their companions in Tehran.The funeral in Qom took place on Tuesday afternoon as another funeral was held earlier in the day in the northwestern city of Tabriz.Then, the bodies of President Raisi and his companions were transferred to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday.President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

