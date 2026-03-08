Tehran says close to 10,000 civilian buildings were damaged during U.S. and Israeli strikes

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Sunday that 9,669 civilian units have been damaged in U.S.–Israeli attacks across the country, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to the organization, the figure includes 7,943 residential properties and 1,617 commercial buildings.

According to the statement, 32 medical and treatment centers, and 65 schools and educational institutions were also damaged.

The attacks also damaged 13 Red Crescent centers, 15 operational vehicles and 13 ambulances belonging to the organization and emergency response teams, it added.

The organization said that 11 medical personnel were killed and 33 others injured in the attacks.

More than 1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28.

Tehran retaliated with launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets.

News.Az