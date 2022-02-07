TEKNOFEST may be held in Shusha — minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The TEKNOFEST Festival can be organized in Shusha in the future,” said Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev at a press conference regarding the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival.

The minister noted that some of the competitions held as part of the festival may be organized in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan will host Turkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on May 26-29, 2022.

The organizers of the festival are the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az