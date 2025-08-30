Ten Palestinians die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday that 10 Palestinians, including three children, died within the past 24 hours from famine and malnutrition, as the humanitarian crisis deepens under Israel’s blockade.

The latest figures bring the total number of hunger-related deaths since the war began to 332, among them 124 children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the ministry, at least 54 people — including nine children — have died of starvation since a global hunger monitor confirmed earlier this month that famine was taking place in parts of Gaza.

Humanitarian agencies warn the toll is likely to rise further as access to food, clean water, and medical aid remains severely restricted.

