Yandex metrika counter

Tension caused by the Armenian provocation continues - MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Tension caused by the Armenian provocation continues - MoD

The tension caused by the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin region on April 11 continues, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

As a result of the necessary measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mentioned direction, the opposing side suffered significant losses.

The public will be provided with additional information.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      