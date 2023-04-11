Tension caused by the Armenian provocation continues - MoD
- 11 Apr 2023 06:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183590
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/tension-caused-by-the-armenian-provocation-continues Copied
The tension caused by the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin region on April 11 continues, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.
As a result of the necessary measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mentioned direction, the opposing side suffered significant losses.
The public will be provided with additional information.